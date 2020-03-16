Report: Tottenham Hotspur monitoring Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren ahead of summer move

According to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs monitoring the situation of Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren ahead of the summer transfer window.
Lazio, Lyon, AC Milan and Arsenal are also interested in the Croatian defender who earns £100,000-a-week at Anfield, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next season having been routinely linked with an exit last summer.
Tottenham could be in the market for a another centre-back if Jan Vertonghen refuses to sign a contract extension and leaves at the end of the season, but Lovren doesn’t look like a trustworthy replacement for the Belgian.
The 30-year-old isn’t first-choice at Liverpool for a reason, and it is hard to see Spurs boss Jose Mourinho registering interest in him.
While he brings experience, strength and aerial dominance to the table, Lovren has a mistake in him, and he was largely blamed for the Reds’ 3-0 loss against Watford at Vicarage Road.
Tottenham need significant improvement at the back next term given their poor defensive record under Jose, and they can’t afford to bring in someone who won’t add quality to their depth and bring competition to the table.