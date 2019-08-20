Report: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has informed his agent to find him a new club

According to Football Insider, Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama has told his agent to find him a new club before the end of the European transfer window.
The summer transfer window closed in England two weeks ago, and despite being linked with a move to Bournemouth and West Ham United, the Kenyan international has remained with Spurs.
Some interest in Victor Wanyama from Monaco, who has two years left on his Tottenham contract. Bournemouth also linked
— Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) August 2, 2019
AS Monaco were also linked with an interest, and after failing to make manager Mauricio Pochettino’s last two matchday squads, the writing is on the wall.
The arrival of Tanguy Ndombele means Wanyama has further fallen down the pecking order, and is now firmly behind Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko and Eric Dier in Pochettino’s thoughts for the central midfield positions.
The 28-year-old is already out of favour at Tottenham, featuring in just 22 matches across all competitions last season.
Injuries have disrupted Wanyama’s progress and form in the last two seasons since his arrival from Southampton in the summer of 2016.
The Kenyan featured in 36 league games in his maiden campaign in North London, but is now almost completely out of the first-team picture.
Spurs are ready to flog Wanyama, and he is more than eager to leave before September 2 – when the European window shuts.