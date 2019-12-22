Report: Tottenham hotspur midfielder to reject Manchester United move

According to reports from the Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen will snub a move to Manchester United in January.
The Danish midfielder has less than six months left on his current deal, and he will be permitted to talk to foreign clubs from the start of January.
Eriksen has reportedly told the club that he doesn’t want to sign a new deal at Spurs. However, new manager Jose Mourinho is still trying to persuade the former Ajax star to commit his future at the club.
Manchester United reportedly tried to sign him last summer but Eriksen rejected the move. It has been reported that the Red Devils will try their luck again with a £20 million move for him in January.
Eriksen knows that he could attract clubs like Real Madrid and Juventus, and would reject once again the chance to join a rival Premier League club, if at all United come up with an offer.
The report adds that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would accept £25m to offload him next month.