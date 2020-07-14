Report: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has picked up an injury in training, unlikely to be fit for Newcastle clash

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt another injury blow ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Newcastle United with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele likely to miss out on the trip.

The France international picked up an injury in training and is a doubt for the crucial game.

Jose Mourinho says Tanguy Ndombele has picked up an injury in training and is unlikely to be fit for the trip to Newcastle #THFC #COYS — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) July 14, 2020

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has never won a league game at St. James’ Park, and having one of his midfielders unavailable for the clash is a huge blow.

Dele Alli is also a doubt after missing the games against Everton, Bournemouth and Arsenal due to a hamstring injury, while right-back Serge Aurier isn’t in the right frame of mind to play after losing his brother on Monday.

Tottenham need to pick up a win tomorrow at Newcastle’s expense in order to boost their chances of playing European football next term.

The Magpies secured a 1-0 win when both sides met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier during the campaign, and they will fancy their chances again.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is auditioning for the managerial job ahead of a possible £300 million takeover, and a victory against Spurs will do his chances of retaining his role in the dugout post-takeover some good.