Report: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli will not be fit for Arsenal clash

Tottenham Hotspur will look to keep their hopes of playing in Europe next season alive by getting all three points when they host Arsenal on Sunday following last night’s disappointing 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.

Spurs need a victory to remain in contention for the Europa League places, while Arsenal also have to win to have any chance of playing in the Champions League.





A fierce North London derby should be expected, but Tottenham have been dealt a massive injury blow with Dele Alli ruled out the clash.

Dele Alli will not be fit for Sunday's north London derby because of his hamstring injury #THFC #COYS — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) July 10, 2020

The midfielder injured his hamstring last Saturday and has missed the games against Everton and Bournemouth.

He was expected to be available for the Gunners’ visit, but that has been ruled out and manager Jose Mourinho will hope his other attackers can step up following last night’s draw.

Spurs will also be without Eric

Dier who is currently serving a four-game ban for attempting to confront a fan after running into the stands after his side’s FA Cup defeat to Norwich City in March.

They have won just two games since the Premier League restarted, drawing twice and losing once, and the result of Sunday’s game will have a huge say on their campaign.

