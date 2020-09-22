Report: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli keen on PSG move

According to the Daily Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is keen on moving to Paris Saint-Germain this summer to give himself a fresh start.

The French giants believe the England international wants to move to Parc des Princes on a season-long loan, and are increasingly confident that a deal can be struck with Spurs before the summer transfer window shuts.





Alli is confused and upset at his treatment from boss Jose Mourinho after being left out of Tottenham’s last two matchday squads, and some of his teammates have been left stunned by the treatment.

The 24-year-old was withdrawn at half-time in the Premier League opener against Everton, and he could have made his last appearance for Spurs this term.

Inter Milan are also keen on Alli, and while he is available on loan, they don’t have the finances to seal a deal.

The midfielder was offered to Real Madrid on loan as part of the negotiations to bring Gareth Bale back to Spurs and sign left-back Sergio Reguilon, and Mourinho is clearly willing to let him go.

Alli joined Tottenham from Milton Keynes Dons in 2015, quickly establishing himself as a regular in former manager Mauricio Pochettino’s starting XI and has featured in over 150 Premier League games till date.

He emerged as the PFA Young Player of the Year twice and made the PFA Team of the Year twice after his first two seasons at the North London club produced 28 league goals.

However, Alli has scored just 22 goals since then, and a change of scenery and league could do his confidence some good and help him get his international career back on track ahead of next summer’s European Championship.