Report: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen will not be leaving the North London club this month

According to Italian transfer expert and journalist Nicolo Schira, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen will not be leaving the North London club this month.

The agent of the Denmark international wants him to leave as a free agent at the end of the season once his contract expires, and talks are currently ongoing with the likes of Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Spurs offered Eriksen a new deal worth £7.5 million per year in wages (including bonuses), but he has rejected what is likely to be their last offer and is set on a summer departure.

Eriksen was ready to leave Tottenham during the summer transfer window, but suitors were priced out of a deal.

Boss Jose Mourinho has failed in his attempts to convince the Dane to stay, and while leaving for free at the end of the campaign will be a huge loss for the club, it will give them enough time to plan ahead and bring in a quality replacement if need be.

The 27-year-old has featured in 17 league games this term – starting nine times – scoring twice and assisting two others.

Eriksen is in his seventh season at Spurs, and while he won’t go down in history as a Tottenham legend if he leaves in the coming months, he will no doubt be fondly remembered by the fans for his quality services through the years.

