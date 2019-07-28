Report: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino to recommend old friend Nestor Lorenzo to Sheffield Wednesday

English Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday are in need of a new manager after Newcastle United snapped up Steve Bruce, and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to lend them a helping hand.
According to The Sun, the Spurs chief will recommend former Colombia assistant coach and his Argentinian pal, Nestor Lorenz, to Wednesday.
Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri is keen on a domestic manager with experience, but he is open to foreign options, and Pochettino will put in a word to him about his English-speaking friend.
Wednesday are threatening to take Newcastle to court as they argue Bruce’s full compensation wasn’t paid after him and his two assistants -Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence – walked away from their contracts.
The Championship club were initially willing to take Magpies duo Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons as part of the deal after they impressed on loan last term, but Newcastle weren’t keen, and it remains to be seen if both parties are willing to settle the case.
Time is running out for Wednesday to get a manager ahead of 2019-20, but they could consider Lorenz, who fancies a job in England, and will be hoping he helps them to top-flight promotion and impact the side like Pochettino has done at Tottenham.