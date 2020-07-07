Report: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has personally blocked Barcelona’s approach for Ryan Sessegnon

According to Standard Sport, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has personally blocked Barcelona’s approach for left-back Ryan Sessegnon.

The 20-year-old has failed to make Spurs’ last two matchday squads despite being fully fit and has featured in just six league games since arriving from Fulham for £25 million last summer.





Sessegnon’s situation is being monitored by a host of other English and European clubs, and he will consider his future at the end of the season if he fears that he could spend another campaign on the fringes.

The youngster was wanted by Mourinho while he was Manchester United manager, and how things have panned out since the Portuguese’s arrival at Tottenham has left him frustrated and puzzled.

Sessegnon is hoping to make Gareth Southgate’s Euros 2021 squad next summer, but that won’t be possible if he continues to struggle for regular playing chances under Mourinho.

Barcelona want the England youth international and have enquired about signing him and fellow summer arrival and French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in part-exchange deals, but Tottenham aren’t looking to part with either player and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

Sessegnon’s versatility means he can also play comfortably in attack, but that hasn’t been enough to convince Mourinho of his quality and the player could be keen on an exit.