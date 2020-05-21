Report: Tottenham Hotspur make offer for Vedat Muriqi

According to A Spor, Tottenham Hotspur have made an offer to Fenerbahce for Vedat Muriqi.

It has been reported that Spurs – who are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season – have made a bid of £4.5 million to secure the services of the 26-year-old Kosovo international striker.

The report in the Turkish news outlet has stated that Burnley, Lazio and Napoli want Muriqi as well.

Stats

Muriqi joined Fenerbahce from fellow Turkish club Caykur Rizespor in the summer of 2019.

According to WhoScored, the striker has made 24 starts and one substitute appearance in the Turkish Super Lig this season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in the process.

The 26-year-old has also scored two goals in three Turkish Cup matches for Fenerbahce this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Huge praise

Muriqi is playing well for Fenerbahce this season, and there is no surprise that Spurs have reportedly made an offer for him.

After all, Tottenham need to find a suitable back-up to Harry Kane, as head coach Jose Mourinho does not have a like-for-like replacement for the England international striker in his squad.

The Kosovo international’s Fenerbahce teammate Max Kruse rates him highly, and once compared him to Bayern Munich and Poland international striker Robert Lewandowski.

Kruse told Asksam about Muriqi in September 2019: “He is very ambitious, very willing, very hardworking. I compare him to Lewandowski. I’m telling him that. I think he will be at Bayern’s level in 2-3 seasons.”