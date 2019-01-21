Report: Tottenham Hotspur make approach to sign Patrik Schick

According to reports from Sports Media Set, Tottenham Hotspur have made an approach to sign Patrik Schick from AS Roma in January.
Spurs talisman striker Harry Kane has been ruled out till March with an ankle injury, while Mauricio Pochettino is also withoutSon Heung-min who has joined his national team to take part in the Asia Cup.
With Dele Alli also getting injured against Fulham, Pochettino could be looking to delve into the market to solve this present crisis.
The report claims that Spurs have made an approach to Roma to secure a potential deal for the 22-year-old this month.
However, the Serie A giants have made it clear that the Czech forward is not for sale at all and he will not be leaving the Stadio Olimpico this month.
Schick, who was a star player at Sampdoria, has managed just four goals in 20 games so far this season.
He is a highly rated young attacker and would be a terrific signing for the club. However, it seems, Roma are in no mood to offload him.