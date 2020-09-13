Report: Tottenham Hotspur looking into a move for Bournemouth striker and Everton target Josh King

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are now looking into a move for Bournemouth striker Josh King after missing out on Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa.

The Cherries are open to selling the Norwegian international after getting relegated last term and with only nine months left on his deal, and he isn’t short of suitors in the Premier League, with Aston Villa, Fulham and Everton all keen.





The trio are shortlisting King should he be available in the £15 million range, and Spurs will be looking to pip them to his signature.

Boss Jose Mourinho wants another striker, and the 28-year-old can provide quality back-up for Harry Kane and even play out wide.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti wants another striker and has been linked with Valencia’s Maxi Gomez, but he could prefer to land King who has much-needed top-flight experience.

The 28-year-old has scored 48 Premier League for the Cherries since joining in 2015, hitting double digits in 2018-19 and 2016-17, and Fulham, Villa, Spurs and the Toffees could do with such a quality addition to their attack.

King was close to a move to Manchester United in January as boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needed a cover for an injured Marcus Rashford at the time, but Bournemouth knocked back their offer.

The Norwegian isn’t expected to remain at the Vitality Stadium beyond the summer transfer window, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.