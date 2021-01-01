Report: Tottenham Hotspur line up Sam Johnstone and Dean Henderson as Hugo Lloris’ potential replacements

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur fear that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could leave for Paris Saint-Germain to reunite with erstwhile manager Mauricio Pochettino if the Argentine is appointed as the French giants’ next boss.

As a result, Spurs are preparing for the Frenchman’s potential departure and have lined up West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Johnstone and Manchester United’s Dean Henderson as possible replacements.





Pochettino is expected to replace Thomas Tuchel in the PSG dugout, and he has been linked with some of his former charges from his Tottenham days.

Spurs midfielder Dele Alli and Inter Milan’s Christian Eriksen have both been earmarked to join him in Paris, and Lloris is also believed to be on PSG’s radar.

The 34-year-old has just one year left on his current deal and could be keen to return home having joined Tottenham from Lyon in 2012.

The North Londoners are keeping tabs on Henderson and Johnstone, and the English duo have both proven their worths in the top-flight.

The West Brom star has made most saves (66) in the Premier League this term, while the Man Utd man was key to Sheffield United’s brilliant campaign last term during a season-long loan.

Henderson is getting increasingly frustrated at Old Trafford with David de Gea still manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice, and with that not likely to change anytime soon, he won’t hesitate to leave if a club as big as Tottenham come calling in the summer.

Leeds are also keen on Johnstone as boss Marcelo Bielsa wants a top quality goalkeeper, while Brighton and Hove Albion are keeping tabs on him too.

Despite West Brom’s struggles since returning to the top-flight, the 27-year-old has been one of their standout players, and he is putting himself in contention for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad ahead of next summer’s European Championships with some fine performances.

He has 18 months left on his current deal and could be allowed to leave for around £7 million in the summer.

Johnstone would be a great addition to the Tottenham backline and a perfect replacement should Lloris leave, and while Henderson won’t be out of place too, he isn’t likely to come cheap.