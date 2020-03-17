Report: Tottenham Hotspur likely to change stance

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are likely to decide not to train again this week.
Tottenham have continued to train after it was announced last week that all football in England will be suspended until April 3 at least.
The North London outfit trained on Tuesday morning as well, but, according to Football Insider, training is now likely not to take place following the UK government’s announcement on Monday regarding mass gatherings.
The report has claimed that Spurs had decided to continue training as a squad for this week, but now they are likely not to do so.
Top-Four Challenge
Tottenham are among the clubs who will hope for football to resume soon, although it does look unlikely that the season will start in the beginning of next month.
Jose Mourinho’s side are still in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League table this season, but they need to improve a lot when the campaign resumes.
Spurs are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment with 41 points from 29 matches, seven points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.
With just the league to focus on for the rest of the season, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faithful will hope that the players give their all.