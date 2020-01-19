Report: Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose was fit to play against Watford despite Jose Mourinho’s injury claims

According to The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare, Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose was actually fit to play against Watford despite boss Jose Mourinho’s claims that he is injured.
The Portuguese told reporters after Saturday’s draw with Watford: “He had a little injury in his back two days ago, and yesterday we made the decision to bring only fit players.
“We knew it was going to be physical, at the same time we knew that Sarr is a runner, and to control a runner not better than another runner.
“So decision was also to bring Sessegnon on the bench in case we needed another winger. So a bit of everything.”
However, a well-placed source told The Athletic after the game that the 29-year-old had been fit to feature against the Hornets and will be available for Spurs’ next training session.
Rose was also left out of the squad against Middlesbrough, and there wasn’t any official update before the Watford match about his injury, neither was it included in the club’s injury bulletin on Friday.
TEAM NEWS:@Ben_Davies33 (ankle) and @TanguyNdombele (hip) – continuing late stages of rehab. @HKane (hamstring) – commenced early stages of rehab. @MoussaSissoko (knee) – travelled to France with medical team to undergo early stages of rehab. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/oybNZPNLBh
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 17, 2020
Tellingly, Tottenham played against Watford with a makeshift left-back in Japhet Tanganga.
The right-footed centre-back, who can also play at right-back, didn’t particularly keep Ismaila Sarr quiet, and it’s safe to say Rose hasn’t really impressed Mourinho enough.
The England international started against Liverpool but was hauled off after 69 minutes, and while some fans and the club want him gone, Rose has vowed to see out his contract which expires in the summer of 2021.
It’s enough time for him to convince Mourinho, though, but the Portuguese appears to be ready to move on, and the trio of Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and Tanganga are now seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order.