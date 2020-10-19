Report: Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose rejected Watford move on deadline day

According to Football Insider, out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose rejected the chance to move to English Championship outfit Watford on Friday’s domestic transfer deadline day.

The Hornets were keen on the 30-year-old last summer after he was left out of Spurs’ pre-season tour to Singapore and told he was not part of erstwhile manager Mauricio Pochettino’s long-term plans.





However, their bid was knocked back as the North Londoners held out for £20 million.

Rose himself was at Watford’s training ground on summer transfer deadline day last summer, but the move fell through and he returned to Tottenham, featuring in 12 Premier League games during the first half of the campaign.

#WatfordFC transfer update Rose has now departed TG after two bids rejected by Spurs. https://t.co/mQfS16IHc7 — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) August 8, 2019

He joined Newcastle United on loan in January after falling out with head coach Jose Mourinho, and he featured in 11 league games for the Magpies.

Spurs’ longest-serving senior player isn’t in the plans of the Portuguese boss and he wasn’t given a squad number for the season as a result.

He is currently training with the youth team, and while Watford were keen on a reunion after he spent the 2008-09 campaign on loan at Vicarage Road, the player wasn’t interested.

Their offer didn’t impress Tottenham either, but the left-back was clearly not in the mood to leave for the Championship outfit, and will now remain in North London till January or next summer when his contract is due to expire.

Rose was also in talks with Genoa earlier in the summer over a move to the Serie A, while Newcastle decided against making a permanent move for him.

He currently earns around £60,000-per-week and is reportedly relaxed about his situation and will wait until January to reassess after not getting a satisfactory offer during the summer.

Rose would even be willing to see out his contract at Spurs, and he clearly isn’t as interested in playing regular first-team football like he used to.

While he knows his worth, refusing to comprise and accept the demands of Watford speak volumes.

Playing for England at next summer’s European Championships is clearly no longer possible for Rose, and it’s safe to say that he has played his last game for both the Three Lions and Spurs.

From being courted by the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea in the summer of 2017 to being courted by Watford three years later is quite the downgrade, and it will be interesting to see what happens next with his dwindling career.