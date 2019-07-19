Report: Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose offers himself to Barcelona

According to Sport, Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose has offered himself to Barcelona after manager Mauricio Pochettino made it clear he can leave and left him out of the pre-season tour of Asia.
The 29-year-old has two years left on his current contract and is valued around £25 million by the North London club.
While Barcelona are in search of a left-back that can provide quality cover and competition for Jordi Alba, they have rejected Rose’s offer due to his age and cost.
The Catalans want a cheaper and younger option, and despite the fact that they like the Spurs star, they believe there are better options in the market.
The Tottenham full-back is also on the radars of Paris Saint-Germain, Schalke 04, Liverpool and Manchester United, while many clubs are expected to join the race given his huge experience and quality.
Rose was key to Spurs’ impressive Champions League run last term, but Pochettino is open to letting him go and has already identified Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon as a long-term replacement.
The England international is expected to find a buyer this summer, but should in case he doesn’t, he will remain a part of the Tottenham first-team for next campaign.