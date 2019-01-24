Report: Tottenham Hotspur leading the race to sign Leeds United’s Jack Clarke

According to reports from The Mirror (printed edition, 24/01/2019, page – 57), Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Jack Clarke from Leeds United.
Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post reported that Spurs are monitoring him but the north Londoners are aware that Leeds are not willing to sell him this month.
The 18-year-old is an exciting young winger and has already made an impact for the senior team under Marcelo Bielsa. Leeds have rejected offers from Southampton and Crystal Palace for Clarke, who is valued in excess of £10m.
The Mirror claims that Spurs have moved to the front of the queue of potential clubs that are tracking Clarke. The north London outfit are hugely impressed with the youngster, and they feel he can blossom in the Premier League.
Leeds, however, are reluctant to sell him in January, and it will require a tempting offer to change their stance.
The Whites are challenging for automatic promotion to the Premier League, and Clarke is expected to play an important role in the second half of the campaign.
Clarke’s agent, Ian Harte, the former Leeds player, has confirmed that the youngster will definitely be staying at the Yorkshire club this month.