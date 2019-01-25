Report: Tottenham Hotspur leading the race to sign Adrien Rabiot

Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign highly rated French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to reports from Sport.
The 23-year-old French international has been heavily linked with a move to both Liverpool and Barcelona. However, it seems that the north London club have stolen a march on their rivals.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has apparently held talks with the Frenchman and convinced him to make a move to the Premier League.
Rabiot is out of contract at the end of the season, and PSG would be willing to offload him. Pochettino has promised him a key role in his Spurs team, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs can lure him to the Premier League in January.
He is a fantastic young player, and has world-class potential. He would be a terrific signing for Spurs if they can pull off a deal for him.
Rabiot could be a long term replacement for Mousa Dembele who moved to China earlier this month.