Report: Tottenham Hotspur keen to beat Liverpool to the signature of Norwich City forward Todd Cantwell

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Norwich City star Todd Cantwell, and are ready to make early moves in order to pip Liverpool to his signature ahead of the summer transfer window.
The 22-year-old is one of the Canaries’ best players this term despite their Premier League struggles, with six goals and two assists in 28 games to his name.
Cantwell has attracted Jurgen Klopp’s side and Manchester United as a result, but Tottenham have been heavily scouting him, and he put in an impressive shift as his side knocked them out in the fifth round of the F.A Cup on Wednesday.
Spurs are firmly in the race for the England youth international, and while Liverpool are a more attractive option, the fact that they can offer him regular playing minutes in the top-flight is a huge advantage.
Jose Mourinho’s side have lacked quality depth in attack this term, with injuries to Harry Kane and Son Heung-min dealing a huge blow on their goalscoring abilities.
Spurs have lost their last four games across all competitions as a result, and they could do with another quality attacker in Cantwell next term.
Should bottom-placed Norwich relegate, more suitors will surely emerge in the pursuit of his signature, and it could be a fierce battle for his service come summer.