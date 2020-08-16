Report: Tottenham Hotspur keen on RB Leipzig midfielder and Arsenal target Marcel Sabitzer

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to beat competition to the signature of RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer this summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old was impressive against Spurs during both legs of the Champions League group stage campaign, and he also played a huge role as the Bundesliga side dumped Atletico Madrid out of the competition last week.





Sabitzer currently has 16 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across all competitions so far in 2019-20, and he has also been linked with Tottenham’s bitter rivals Arsenal.

The Leipzig star will be looking to prove himself again against Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals of the Champions League, and he definitely won’t be short of suitors this summer.

“I’ve just been sent something from a contact of mine, and he says Tottenham are looking to pull off a transfer coup and beat a host of top clubs vying for the services of RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer,” Crook said on talkSPORT.

“The box-to-box midfielder followed up his commanding performance against Spurs with an imperious display against Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinal of the Champions League confirming his status as the man for the big occasion.

“He’s 26 years old, in his prime, 16 goals and 10 assists this season, which strikes me as a really good signing for Tottenham to be fair.”

While the Austrian is primarily a central midfielder, he can also play in a defensive role, as an attacking midfielder and on the right wing, and such versatility will definitely come handy at Tottenham.

However, it remains to be seen if Jose Mourinho’s side can lure Sabitzer away from Germany as he is looking to help his side win the Bundesliga title next term.

They will also be playing Champions League football next season, and not many players will be keen to ditch that for the Europa League.