Report: Tottenham Hotspur keen on Juventus centre-back and Everton target Merih Demiral

According to football.london, Tottenham Hotspur are looking at making a move for Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral before Monday’s summer transfer deadline.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho wants to strengthen at the back in order to challenge for the top-four, and he is keen on acquiring the services of the 22-year-old.





Everton have also been linked with Demiral as manager Carlo Ancelotti has lost both Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite to injuries, with only Yerry Mina and Michael Keane his current options at centre-back.

However, Juve have knocked back their £25 million bid for the Turkey international, and it is unclear if the Toffees plan to return with an improved bid.

The centre-back just recovered from a cruciate ligament injury that ruled him out of action for the majority of last term, but he had been mostly on the bench at Turin prior to that.

Demiral is keen to play regularly having featured for just eight minutes in the Serie A so far this term, and both Tottenham and Everton are willing to offer him the chance.

The former Sassuolo man is strong in the air, defends well, and has also been linked with Leicester City.