Report: Tottenham Hotspur keen on January move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar

According to Foot Mercato, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar this month, and they have already started talks with the Spanish La Liga side over a move.
The France international, a World Cup winner, is currently out of favour at Atletico, starting just nine league games this term and Diego Simeone’s side are open to letting him go as long as they can recoup the £61 million they spent on him in the summer of 2018.
Spurs aren’t looking to splash such amount midway through the campaign, but would prefer the idea of a loan with an option to buy.
Lemar wouldn’t be against a departure in order to boost his chances of making France’s Euros 2020 squad, and that could give Spurs a chance.
Arsenal are also keen, though, and could be lodging a bid too having tabled £92 million for the 24-year-old in 2017.
The attacking midfielder has scored just three goals and registered three assists in 64 appearances across all competitions for Los Rojiblancos since his move, and it remains to be seen if he still has what it takes to rediscover the electric form of his AS Monaco days.
He scored 22 goals in 123 games for the French side and helped them win Ligue 1 and reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2016-17.
Tottenham need to strengthen their ranks this month to boost their top-four chances, and a fit and inspired Lemar could be a solid addition.
He brings quality and versatility to the table as he is capable of playing on both wings and through the centre, while he is an excellent dribbler and ball passer.