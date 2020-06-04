Report: Tottenham Hotspur keen on Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma

According to RMC Sport, Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma ahead of the summer transfer window as boss Jose Mourinho wants to reunite with the Frenchman.

The Portuguese has told Spurs that he wants the France international next season as he looks to strengthen his defence.

Zouma isn’t an automatic starter at Stamford Bridge but could fancy his chances of landing a starting berth at North London.

Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen is set to leave Tottenham at the end of the season after eight years at the club, and a quality replacement is needed.

Mourinho convinced Chelsea to sign Zouma back in 2014 and could now do so again with Spurs having attempt to do so during his days at Manchester United.

It remains to be seen if Blues boss Frank Lampard will be keen to let the 25-year-old leave, and the fact that selling him to Tottenham will see them strengthen a direct rival for the top-four places could see Chelsea refuse.

The Blues are in a very strong position to earn a spot in next season’s Champions League, but it’s not looking good for Tottenham and that could play a huge role in Zouma’s decision.