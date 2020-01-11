Report: Tottenham Hotspur join the race to sign West Ham target Gedson Fernandes

According to reports from The Guardian, Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Gedson Fernandes who is also wanted by West Ham and Chelsea.
The Hammers are looking to sign him on an initial 18-month loan. However, the Benfica midfielder has been offered to their fierce London rivals Spurs instead.
It has been reported that Fernandes’s new agent Jorge Mendes has contacted Tottenham. Mendes is a close friend of Mourinho, and the Spurs boss could be looking to sign him due to the injury to midfielder Moussa Sissoko.
According to reports from Sky Sports, West Ham have agreed a deal in principle to sign Fernandes, but with Mendes offering the player to Spurs, the Hammers fear that they could be edged out in the race.
The 21-year-old has a release clause of £102m but Benfica understand that they will not get anything close to that figure for the midfielder who is out of favour at the club. Spurs have made an offer for an 18-month loan for the midfielder.
A loan deal is ideal for Spurs as they won’t have to pay big money now. Signing a midfielder is a priority for Mourinho, but probably Spurs should look for an experienced player at the moment.