Report: Tottenham Hotspur join Celtic in race for Mohamed Sankoh

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Celtic and Everton in the race for Stoke City youngster Mohamed Sankoh, according to Football Insider.
It has been reported that Tottenham are interested in signing the 16-year-old centre-forward in the summer transfer window.
The report has also claimed of interest in the teenager from Everton and Scottish Premiership side Celtic.
Sankoh will become a free agent this summer when his youth contract at Stoke runs out, and the youngster wants to move to an elite club, according to the report.
One for the future
Sankoh is a very talented young centre-forward, but he is only 16 years of age and is still developing as a footballer.
Tottenham, Celtic or Everton are unlikely to be looking at him to make an immediate impact on the first team.
However, the centre-forward is one for the future, and with the right coaching and guidance, he could develop into a very good footballer in the coming years.
For Sankoh himself, this summer, he must choose a club where he would develop the most.
The Premier League, the Championship and the Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It remains to be seen when the season gets back underway and when the summer transfer window opens.