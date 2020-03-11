Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez

According to ESPN, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Raul Jimenez from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window.
The report has added that Wolves face a battle to persuade the Mexico international striker to stay at the club.
It has been also been claimed that a number of other Wanderers players, including Ruben Neves and Adam Traore, are on the radar of big clubs in England, Spain and France.
Stats
Jimenez joined Wolves from Benfica on a permanent contract in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £30 million.
The 28-year-old spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at the Wanderers from Benfica, and scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 38 Premier League appearances, according to WhoScored.
So far this season, the striker has made 28 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League game for the Wanderers, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
Jimenez has also scored three goals and providing three assists in six Europa League games for Nuno’s side this campaign, according to WhoScored.
Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?
Harry Kane, who is injured at the moment, is the first-choice striker at Tottenham at the moment, but Tottenham do not have any experienced back-up for him.
A move for Jimenez in the summer transfer window would make sense for Spurs.