Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Southampton striker Danny Ings

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Danny Ings from Premier League rivals Southampton in the summer transfer window, according to Football.London.

It has been reported that Tottenham have ‘strong, long-held, interest’ in the former Liverpool striker.





However, according to the report, the North London outfit believe that it would be ‘too difficult’ to pull off a deal to sign the 28-year-old England international.

Southampton spell

Ings joined Southampton from Liverpool in the summer of 2018 on a season-long loan deal.

According to WhoScored, the England international striker made 23 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for the Saints during the 2018-19 season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the process.

The move was made permanent in the summer of 2019, and Ings simply exploded last season, having fully recovered from the injury problems that affected him during his time at Liverpool.

According to WhoScored, the former Burnley star made 32 starts and six substitute appearances in the league for the Saints last season, scoring 22 goals and providing two assists in the process.

Tottenham need to sign a striker, as they simply cannot expect Harry Kane to play week in and week out.