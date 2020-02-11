Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Philippe Coutinho

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Liverpool completed probably one of the deals of the century when they sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for a massive transfer fee of £142 million.
Having signed him for just £8.5 million back in 2013, the profit made from his transfer, plus the two players signed with that money – Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker – makes it a masterstroke transfer business.
The 27-year-old soon found life miserable at the Catalan club. He struggled to make an impact at Barcelona, and joined Bayern Munich on loan at the start of the season.
According to latest repots from the Express, Barcelona are looking to offload him for a cut-price £77m this summer in the hope of attracting Premier League interest.
Bayern have an option to sign permanently for £102 million but whether they’ll take that route remains to be seen.
The report claims that Coutinho, who was outstanding for Liverpool, has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs. The Reds are interested in getting him back (huge doubt though), while the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the hunt.
Move to north London…unlikely
Coutinho would be a brilliant signing for Spurs. He would be an ideal candidate to fill the gap left by Christian Eriksen who joined Inter Milan in the January transfer window.
The Brazilian is a gifted playmaker who can contribute with his goals and assists, and has loads of experience as well. However, Spurs need to address other areas of the pitch as well, and it is highly unlikely they will shell out £77 million on Coutinho especially when they’ve enough depth in the attacking midfield position.