Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Tottenham Hotspur remain interest in signing Olivier Giroud when he leaves Chelsea at the end of the season.
Giroud has been on the books of Chelsea since January 2018 when he joined from London rivals Arsenal.
The France international striker is out of contract at the Blues at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place.
It has been reported by Corriere Dello Sport that Tottenham, Inter Milan and Lazio are interested in securing the services of the 33-year-old in the summer transfer window.
According to The Telegraph, Tottenham were keen on signing the former Arsenal striker in the January transfer window.
Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?
Giroud – who earns £110,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com – may be in his 30s, but the Frenchman is a very good striker who is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League.
Harry Kane is the main striker at Tottenham, who need an able back-up, and Giroud would provide just that.
Landing the striker on a free transfer would be a brilliant piece of business for Tottenham.
Tottenham are still in the running for a top-four finish in the Premier League table this season.