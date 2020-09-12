Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Braga striker Paulinho

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Paulinho from Braga in the summer transfer window, according to 90min.

It has been reported that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho wants to sign a striker to ease the goalscoring burden of star man Harry Kane.





Spurs have identified Paulinho as a potential target, according to the report, which has added that the 27-year-old will be available for less than £30 million.

Stats

Paulinho has been at Braga since 2017 and has established himself as an important player for the Portuguese club.

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old scored 17 goals and provided one assist in 29 league games for Braga last season.

The striker also made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the Portuguese club in 2019-20, scoring four goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 season, Paulinho scored scored five goals and provided three assists in the league, while in 2017-18, he scored 13 goals and provided three assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Paulinho is a very good striker who is prolific, and he would make Tottenham better and would give Mourinho a good option in his squad, as the North London club aim to finish in the Premier League top four.