Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini this summer as they seek a long-term replacement for 33-year-old skipper Hugo Lloris.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is said to have been impressed with the performances of the 25-year-old in the Champions League and Serie A this term, but his side will face stiff competition for the goalie’s signature, with AC Milan and Aston Villa also interested in him.
The Italy international spent the first-half of the 2016-17 season at Villa Park, featuring in 20 Championship games before first leaving temporarily for Atalanta in January 2017.
Gollini has since featured in 52 league appearances and is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the Italian top-flight.
He has helped his side qualify for the Champions League quarterfinals and will definitely be looking forward to playing in the competition next term and going forward.
Eighth-placed Spurs, currently seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, have to qualify for Europe’s elite competition next term to have a chance of landing Gollini, and anything apart from the promise of regular football could also see him opt against joining them.
Tottenham need to strengthen their squad this summer to have a chance of mounting a strong and realistic title challenge next season, and landing a top goalie without mistakes in him could make a huge difference.