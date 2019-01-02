Report: Tottenham Hotspur hoping to offload six players in January

Tottenham Hotspur could remain busy in the January transfer window. While Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to add one or two players to bolster his squad, there could a few exodus as well.
According to reports from the Evening Standard, Spurs are keen to offload Mousa Dembele in the January transfer window. The Belgium international will be a free agent next summer, and Spurs do not want to lose the mercurial midfielder for nothing.
Chinese Super League clubs targeted Dembele last summer and Spurs are hoping for renewed interest from the Far East this month. There could be an interest from Italy, with Inter Milan one of his admirers, but Dembele is aware that he could more than double his reported £80,000-a-week salary by moving to CSL or MLS.
The report further adds that Spurs are hoping to offload some of the fringe players like Vincent Janssen, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Victor Wanyama, Fernando Llorente and Michel Vorm.