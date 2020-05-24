Report: Tottenham Hotspur hoping to beat PSG to Atalanta’s Timothy Castagne

According to le10sport, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign Atalanta full-back Timothy Castagne this summer and is hoping to beat Paris Saint-Germain to his signature.

The French giants want the 24-year-old to replace the departing Thomas Meunier, and while Atalanta aren’t particularly keen on selling, they are to open to offers and won’t stand in his way if he wants to leave.

Castagne is primarily a right-back, but is also capable of playing at left-back, and such versatility makes him more attractive to suitors.

Spurs could do with an upgrade on both Serge Aurier and Ben Davies, and they can get one in the Belgium international.

Castagne recently told RTBF that he would love to play in the English Premier League, and that could hand Tottenham a huge advantage over PSG in the race for his services.

The former Genk star can also play in attack and will definitely be a huge addition to the Spurs squad.

Castagne boasts of the defensive and attacking qualities Mourinho loves in his full-backs, and that could be one of the reasons why the Portuguese is willing to go after his signature ahead of that of soon-to-be free agent Meunier.