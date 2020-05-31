Report: Tottenham Hotspur have scouted Arsenal target and Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard severally ahead of potential summer bid

According to the Sunday Times, Tottenham Hotspur have scouted Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard on a number of occasions this term and are prepared to test the club’s resolve with a huge bid when the summer transfer window opens.

The 22-year-old has been in sublime form this term for the Hoops, scoring 22 league goals before the Scottish Premiership campaign ended abruptly and weighing in with six others across other competitions.

Spurs want to sign a quality challenger, cover and potential replacement for Harry Kane this summer, and they reckon Edouard could be their man.

Kane is open to leaving North London for greener pastures if the team don’t start winning silverware, and while suitors will have to part with around £150 million to have a chance of landing him, an exit can’t be ruled out.

Arsenal have also been linked with Edouard as they reckon the Celtic star could be the perfect replacement for the likely-to-depart Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, and they have been told they will need more than £25 million to tempt the Scottish giants into doing business.

It remains to be seen if either the Gunners or Spurs will be keen to splash the cash to land the Frenchman, but he won’t be short of suitors this summer even if Celtic would love to keep him for next season’s 10-in-a-row bid.