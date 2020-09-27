Report: Tottenham Hotspur have offered to sign Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar on loan with £37 million obligation to buy following Antonio Conte’s comments

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has admitted that his side could be forced to sell Tottenham Hotspur target Milan Skriniar this summer due to their financial situation, and Spurs have now made a move.

According to Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini, Tottenham have offered to sign the Slovakian centre-back on loan for the season, with an obligation to buy him for £37 million (€40 million).


Skriniar was dropped for Inter’s 4-3 win against Fiorentina last night, and while sporting director Piero Ausilio appeared to initially rule out an exit for him, Conte’s latest comments tell a different story and Spurs now fancy their chances of getting a deal done.

Tottenham want to strengthen their defence after shipping 47 league goals last term, and boss Jose Mourinho wants the 25-year-old.

The Portuguese had been keen to work with Skriniar while he was the manager of Manchester United, and the defender didn’t hide his admiration for the Spurs boss.

A move appears to be on the cards, but Inter could be looking to receive a part or all of the £37 million upfront before agreeing to a deal as they are in dire need of cash.