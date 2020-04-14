Report: Tottenham Hotspur have intensified negotiations with the representatives of PSG right-back Thomas Meunier over summer move

According to L’Equipe (via GFFN), Tottenham Hotspur have intensified their negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier in recent days as they look to land him on a free this summer.
The contract of the Belgium international at PSG expires at the end of the campaign, and while he would love to extend his stay, boss Thomas Tuchel isn’t a big fan of his.
The Ligue 1 giants are already preparing for his departure and have identified Rennes right-back Hamari Traoré and Lazio’s Adam Marusic as probable replacements.
Given his experience and quality, Spurs aren’t the one side interested in recruiting the services of Meunier, but they are favourites and are in pole position to win the race for his signature.
The 28-year-old could be keen to finally move to the Premier League after several links in the past, and Tottenham could really do with a top right-back at the moment.
They have struggled to get a perfect replacement for Kyle Walker since the England international departed for Manchester City, and with the Belgian now at the peak of his career, landing him will be a massive move.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will look to build a squad capable of strongly challenging for silverware ahead of next term, and with the financial difficulties clubs are set to experience ahead of the transfer window due to the coronavirus pandemic, getting a quality right-back for free will be a huge steal.
Meunier can also play comfortably further up the pitch on the right wing, and such versatility will definitely come handy at Tottenham.