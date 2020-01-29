Report: Tottenham Hotspur have identified Islam Slimani as their priority striker target in the final hours of the transfer window

According to France Football (via GFFN), Tottenham Hotspur have made Leicester City striker Islam Slimani their priority striker target in the final hours of the January transfer window.
The North London outfit have missed out on Krzysztof Piatek after failing to meet the demands of AC Milan, and the Poland international is now set to join Bundesliga outfit Herta Berlin.
Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan to Herta Berlin, here we go! Total agreement reached on a permanent deal. He's going to fly to Germany on next hours. Milan refused Tottenham bid because was just on loan.
Spurs have brought Dutch forward Steven Bergwijn from PSV, but boss Jose Mourinho still wants a target man, and Slimani could be brought in before Friday’s deadline.
The Algeria international is currently on loan at AS Monaco, but he wants out, and an exit appears to be on the cards.
The 31-year-old has scored seven goals and added seven assists in 13 Ligue 1 appearances this term, but has struggled for regular playing minutes since the arrival of new manager Robert Moreno at the end of the year, playing just 30 minutes of first-team football.
The 6ft 2in Algeria international with 68 caps and 29 goals already knows the Premier League, and he fits the direct style of Mourinho.