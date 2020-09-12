Report: Tottenham Hotspur have had a load bid for Torino striker Andrea Belotti rejected

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Tottenham Hotspur have registered an interest in bringing Torino striker Andrea Belotti to the English Premier League this summer.

Manager Jose Mourinho wants another striker for the new season and is hoping to land one before the transfer window shuts next month.





Spurs have tabled a bid for Belotti, asking to sign him on loan with an option for a permanent move worth £46 million.

However, Torino have rejected the idea, and they have told Tottenham that they will only consider an offer for an outright sale.

Belotti ended 2019-20 with 22 goals in 44 games across all the competitions for the Serie A side, and he definitely has the quality to help Spurs return to the top-four and win silverware this season and going forward.

The Italian international was on the radar of the European bigwigs after netting 26 league goals in 2016-17, and while he hasn’t hit the same heights since, he has scored 41 league goals over the last three campaigns.

The 26-year-old would be a hit in the Premier League given that he can score with both feet and his head comfortably, but it remains to be seen if he is willing to play second fiddle to Harry Kane.

Belotti was once valued at £90 million, and while that is no longer the case, parting with half of that is still a good deal for a quality goalscorer.

Tottenham might have to pay nothing less than that to land the Italian, but this doesn’t look like a deal that chairman Daniel Levy will be keen to seal at the moment.