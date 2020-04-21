Report: Tottenham Hotspur have enquired about Andre Onana

According to reports from the Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have enquired about the situation of Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana.
The 24-year-old has established himself as a key player for Ajax since joining them in 2016. He has made 178 appearances for them and has been targeted by several heavyweight clubs including Chelsea and Barcelona.
Onana extended his Ajax contract last March that will keep him at the club till 2022. However, Ajax know very well it is unlikely that he will see out all three further years. In fact, considering the uncertainty over when football will return, there is a feeling that he may have played his last game for the Dutch club already.
The report claims that Ajax’s €35 million asking price would put the Cameroon international among the world’s top 10 most expensive goalkeepers.
Spurs are genuinely interested in signing Onana but it is highly unlikely they would make a move for him.
The economic landscape has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and football clubs all over the world would find it extremely hard to make big-money signings. It has been suggested that many clubs will look at loan deals, free transfers or swap deals to fulfil their requirements.
Spurs already have Hugo Lloris and Paulo Gazzaniga as two solid goalkeepers. Ideally, the club should be looking to find a replacement of the 33-year-old Lloris who still has two years left on his present deal.
However, the north London club need to bolster other areas of the squad as well, and probably they would struggle to meet his asking price.