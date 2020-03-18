Report: Tottenham Hotspur handed transfer boost with Real Madrid willing to let Gareth Bale leave for free this summer

According to Express, Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a transfer boost as Real Madrid are willing to allow Gareth Bale leave for nothing this summer.
Spurs were keen to bring back the Wales international to North London during the January transfer window, but a move fell through despite a meeting between Daniel Levy and Florentino Perez.
Bale still has two years left on his current Madrid deal, but Marca (via Standard Sport) claims the La Liga giants are determined to offload the forward and his £15.4 million salary, and the fact that he will soon occupy a non-EU player spot in their squad when Brexit becomes a reality next January has played a role in their decision.
It remains to be seen if indeed Tottenham will revive interest, but Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning could return for his signature having offered him a £1million-a-week deal last summer.
Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett ruled out a return to Spurs for him back in February, and given his wages, it’s hard to see Levy sanctioning a move that will break the club’s wage structure.
At age 30, the Welsh winger doesn’t have any resale value, and his constant injury woes remain a problem.
While he is without a top player capable of improving Tottenham’s fortunes in front of goal, making such a marquee signing doesn’t look feasible for them at the moment, and with these rumours not going to go away anytime soon, it will be interesting to see where Bale goes after leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.