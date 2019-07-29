Report: Tottenham Hotspur handed boost as Juventus have told Paulo Dybala’s entourage that they will listen to offers for the Argentine

According to Goal, Juventus have told Paulo Dybala’s entourage that they will listen to offers for the Argentine striker this summer, and that has handed Tottenham Hotspur a timely boost.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign the 25-year-old, but the North Londoners and other suitors have not tabled any official bid, reports Goal.
Spurs boss believes Dybala can help boost his side’s chances of winning the Premier League if he is added to their attack, but he definitely won’t come cheap given his quality and market value.
La Stampa (via Sport), who earlier claimed Tottenham’s £45 million bid for the Argentina international has been knocked back, reported that Juventus value the forward around £81 million, and while it’s hard to see chairman Daniel Levy part with such amount, both parties could reach an agreement on a fee.
The Italians want him gone, although he is keen to stay, and Pochettino wants him at Tottenham.
Looks like a deal could be struck between both parties, and landing Dybala will surely increase Spurs’ chances of winning silverware next term.
With 78 goals in 182 appearances for the Old Lady, the versatile forward brings a lot to the table in the final third, and the North London giants could do with such a quality finisher.
If they are keen to break the bank for him remains unseen, though.