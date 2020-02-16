Report: Tottenham Hotspur had chance to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish for £6 million 18 months ago

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Tottenham Hotspur were once long-term admirers of Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, and were 11 hours away from potentially landing him for £6 million 18 months ago.
According to The Sun, Villa, after losing the Championship play-offs final and failing to earn Premier League promotion, were in desperate need of funds at a point in July 2018 to prevent going into administration, and they were willing to cash in on their star.
However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy missed out on a huge chance after deciding to keep the Villans waiting, postponing crucial talks as he believed he could get Grealish for £5 million, or even £4 million.
He joined the Tottenham squad for a flight to Los Angeles for their pre-season, but things had changed by the time he landed 11 hours later.
Villa had been bought by billionaires Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, and were now able to hold on to Grealish.
The midfielder is now rated £80 million, but Villa were willing to listen to offers around £40 million after their takeover.
Spurs initially considered lining up another bid of £20 million, but eventually pulled out of the race for the Villa star.
Grealish, though disappointed that the opportunity fell through as he had set his heart on a switch to Tottenham, has since moved on, helping his boyhood club to promotion a year later.
He has impressed since Villa’s return to the top-flight, and the likes of Manchester United have been linked with lining up an £80 million summer move for him.