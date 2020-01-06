Report: Tottenham Hotspur eyeing up January transfer move for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

According to 90min, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in bringing Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to the North London club this month and have renewed talks with the Cottagers over a move.
Spurs were unsuccessful with a bid for the Serbian international during the summer transfer window as Fulham held on to their prized possession and renewed his contract.
However, head coach Jose Mourinho badly wants another striker with Harry Kane set to spend time on the injury sidelines, and that has forced Tottenham to return with a fresh enquiry.
Mitrovic has been in red-hot form in the Championship thus far this term, scoring 18 times in 25 games, and he has attracted interests from the likes of West Ham United, Everton, Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.
The 25-year-old scored 11 goals in 37 Premier League games last term, but they weren’t enough to stop Fulham from going down.
They are looking to seal an immediate return to the top-flight and are currently fifth in the table, and luring the league’s top scorer away from them midway through the campaign will be very difficult.
With 127 career goals in 314 games for his name, the former Newcastle United man is definitely a proven goalscorer, and he looks tailor-made to excel in a Mourinho side.
Mitrovic is a reliable target man as they come, and if Spurs somehow manage to convince Fulham into parting ways with him, he could prove valuable to their top-four ambitions.
He is capable of giving Kane the run for his money and providing quality cover for the England international, but will he be willing to play second fiddle to the Tottenham first-choice striker in the long-run?