Report: Tottenham Hotspur eye Robin Koch

According to Area Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Robin Koch from SC Freiburg in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported that Premier League side Tottenham are looking at the 23-year-old central defender, and so are Italian club Napoli and German outfit Borussia Dortmund.
The report has added that Freiburg want €20 million (£18.41 million) as transfer fee for the youngster, who is claimed to have ambitions to carry on playing in the Bundesliga and move to a top club in Germany.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Koch has made 24 appearances in the Bundesliga for Freiburg so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.
The Germany international made 21 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for Freiburg during the 2018-19 campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.
Previous Leeds United interest
Interestingly, Leeds United in the Championship in England have been linked with Koch.
Back in January 2020, Leeds director of football Victor Orta told The Yorkshire Evening Post that the club have been keeping tabs on the defender.
Orta added that it is not possible to secure the services of the youngster for a club in the Championship.
Orta told The Yorkshire Evening Post in January 2020: “We have 8,080 reports. In a report about a match you can evaluate six or seven players.
“I’ll give you an example, Koch playing at his level now is really difficult for the Championship, it is another level.
“But we are always evaluating because perhaps, in a moment, he could be available. Or we could get into another league and then he could be available.”