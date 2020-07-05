Report: Tottenham Hotspur eye move for Norwich defender Ben Godfrey

It is an open secret that Tottenham need to sign a center-back in the summer transfer window.

Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen is expected to leave the club after the end of the season, and Spurs need to bring in a quality player to replenish his void.





According to reports from The Sun, Spurs are showing keen interest in signing Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey this summer.

The England Under-21 star, who is valued at £25million, is also wanted by German clubs Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

The likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, and Lyon had previously registered interested in the youngster who has endured a tough season at Carrow Road.

The young defender has played 25 out of 33 Norwich’s Premier League games this season.

With Norwich destined to drop back to the Championship, the Canaries are expected to lose some of their key players like Godfrey, Buendia, or Max Aarons.

Godfrey has impressed in his debut Premiership season for Daniel Farke’s side. The report claims that Norwich could cash in if they drop into the Championship.

The 22-year-old has shown leadership skills for club and country, and he would be a smart signing for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Spurs have other targets as well, and it remains to be seen whether they make any formal move for him this summer.