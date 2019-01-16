Report: Tottenham Hotspur eye move for Nabil Fekir in January

According to reports from Calciomercato, Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool remain interested in signing Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir in the January transfer window.
Both Liverpool and Spurs were heavily linked with Fekir during the summer transfer window, with the Reds even willing to meet Lyon’s £50million asking price to bring him to Anfield.
The France international, who has 20 caps for his country, has a contract at the club till the summer of 2020, so Lyon could sell him now to get the maximum deal out of his transfer.
The report claims that both Spurs and Liverpool are interested in signing him again this month. The north London club are without Harry Kane and Son Heung-min at the moment, and Mauricio Pochettino could delve into the market to sign new players.
Fekir has been in excellent form this season, and he would be a brilliant addition to their sides. The 25-year-old has scored seven goals and created four more from attacking midfield this season carrying on from last season’s outstanding tally of 23 goals and eight assists in 40 appearances.