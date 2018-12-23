Report: Tottenham Hotspur eye move for Josh King

According to reports from The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are considering to make a move for Bournemouth striker John King.
Spurs, however, could face strong challenge from Premier League rivals Manchester United for his signature.
The newspaper claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on signing the former Old Trafford youngster, who is valued at £25m.
Spurs are rivalling their Premier League counterparts for King who has five goals to his name this season. Eddie Howe is certainly not keen to let him depart without a fight.
King would be a fantastic signing for Spurs. Getting a solid back-up striker has become a major problem for Mauricio Pochettino, but King ticks a number of boxes for Spurs.
He is a proven Premier League player. He is fast, technically sound and has a clear eye for the goal. King, certainly, is not the type of player who can add competition for Kane, but he can swiftly play the back-up role, taking the goalscoring burden off Kane’s shoulders.