Report: Tottenham Hotspur dressing-room fears Tanguy Ndombele’s mindset has been damaged following Jose Mourinho’s public criticism of his fitness

According to The Sun, the Tottenham Hotspur dressing room fears Tanguy Ndombele’s mindset has been damaged after boss Jose Mourinho publicly criticized his readiness to play and fitness.
Since his arrival at Spurs from Lyon in the summer for a club-record £65 million, the French midfielder has started just 10 Premier League games.
Against Brighton last December, Jose claimed Ndombele wasn’t injured but not feeling in a condition to play, and he said that the Frenchman was always injured after he limped out during the New Year’s Day defeat against Southampton at Saint Mary’s.
Ndombele has since recovered from a hip injury and is fit to face Norwich City, but his Tottenham teammates already feel for him after Jose’s public criticism of his mentality and fitness.
The Portuguese and left-back Danny Rose were said to have been involved in a spat during a warm-down session on Sunday after the player was omitted from the squad that faced Watford, and Mourinho has to tread carefully with his style going forward.
He is beginning to feel the pressure as Tottenham look to finish in the top-four, and his side need to get a win tonight in order to class the gap between them and Chelsea to six points.