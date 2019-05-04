Report: Tottenham Hotspur could sell £40million-rated Kieran Trippier whom Manchester United are keen on

According to Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones, Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier could be sold this summer as they could get £40million for his signature.
The England international has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Napoli and Atletico Madrid, and with manager Mauricio Pochettino expected to be ruthless in getting rid of some of his players ahead of a major squad shake-up, the full-back could be on his way out of the north London club.
Trippier has struggled to replicate the incredible form he put on for the Three Lions at the World Cup in Russia, and has been tipped to join the likes of Danny Rose, Victor Wanyama, Serge Aurier, Georges-Kévin Nkoudou and Vincent Janssen on the Argentine manager’s summer clear-out list.
“#THFC could get £40m for Trippier. #MUFC have looked at him.”
“Poch is going to be ruthless, he has to get rid of some players.”
“Aurier, Rose, Wanyama, Nkoudou could all be players that go.” 💰 @DeanJonesBR says there will be a squad overhaul at Tottenham. 🔄 pic.twitter.com/FkZFYWf6UL
Manchester United need a right-back for next season with Antonio Valencia set to leave next month, while the ageing Ashley Young hasn’t been convincing of late.
It remains to be seen if manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will sanction a move for Trippier, but the Red Devils can’t afford to splash £40million on a signing that could fail to impress given how bad many of their recent transfer deals have turned out.
With the 28-year-old, who still has two years left on his current contract linked with an exit, Pochettino will likely go after Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka as a replacement, as The Sun believes the English youngster is a Spurs’ summer target.